Yelp Has Named This Bucks County, PA’s Best Dive Bar

If we’re being real, I’ll take a dive bar over a fancy spot anyway. I swear the best nights with your friends are always when you’re out at a dive bar and have a relaxing night with some drinks and jokes.

Having a go-to neighborhood bar is the best experience and all of my best memories of my 20s with my friends have started at our neighborhood bar. Yelp is a fantastic tool to use if you plan on trying somewhere new, no matter what it is.

Whether it is a restaurant, a hotel, a business, or even a dive bar, Yelp is the best way to gauge the vibe of wherever you’re going and it is one of the most amazing tools. I looked up the most highly rated dive bars in the Bucks County, PA area and there was a clear winner.

When I was searching, I noticed that a lot of these bars don’t have a ton of reviews, but I feel the fewer reviews they have, the more lowkey it is and that’s exactly what you want for a good dive bar.

Sparky’s World Famous - Levittown, PA

According to Yelp, the best dive bar in all of Bucks County is Sparky’s World Famous located in Levittown, Pennsylvania.

They’re open 7 days a week which makes it extremely easy to get a chill drink any night of the week. Their hours are Monday through Saturday, 7 am to 2 am, and Sunday 10 am to 2 am.

Considering they’re open 19 hours of the day, there is plenty of time to go and check out Sparky’s whenever you’re feeling like grabbing a drink. Remember, it’s 5 o'clock somewhere!

Sparky’s World Famous is located at 4333 New Falls Road in Levittown, PA.