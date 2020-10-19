You Can Buy Face Masks That Smell Like Bacon or Fried Chicken

Well if you thought times couldn’t get any stranger, I’ve got something for you to read. It seems that fast food chain Jack In The Box is creating a scented face mask. The face masks will be scented with chicken and bacon-y flavors in an effort to get people to wear their mask at all times.

This promotional tie-in was done to get people’s eyes on the new Unichicken Sandwich from Jack In The Box, the brand’s new and improved plant-based chicken sandwich and the first vegan chicken sandwich to be officially out in the US fast food world. According to Shots, the sandwiches come in two kinds, regular and spicy, and are currently available at select stops in California and Nevada.

The masks will be available through an October 23rd giveaway on Jack In The Box’s website where customers can sign up for a chance at winning their very own mask.

When asked about it, Group Creative Director Lixada Lorenzo said, “This campaign was designed as a brand piece for Jack to ingratiate himself as a purveyor of a great chicken experience—without it actually being chicken,” said Lixaida Lorenzo, Group Creative Director of David&Goliath. “We are always looking for ways to add some Jack fun into people’s lives, especially during these times. So what better way of doing that than by turning something that has become an important part of our everyday reality into something that gives us a smile…even if no one can see it.”

Excited to hear about this, I hope they smell like paprika…