You could get the chance of a lifetime, to virtually sing the National Anthem before a Philadelphia Eagles game this season, according to the team's official website.

Because of all of the coronavirus social distancing rules in place this season, all performances of the National Anthem will be virtual. Auditions will be virtual too. The team is inviting you to submit an audition video by Sunday, September 13th, 2020. That's only a couple of weeks away, you'd better start practicing.

The team provided some tips for you, so make sure to look these over before you submit your video:

1. All performances should be under 2 minutes

2. All participants are encouraged to use the highest possible audio and video recording devices available, within reason. Cell phone videos are perfectly acceptable. Please make sure the camera is steady, oriented horizontally, and that you are shown clearly in the center of the shot (if possible).

3. Record your performance in a well-lit area

4. It is not required to have a clear or scenic background; however, an area free from distractions is best.

5. Performers are encouraged to audition in Eagles gear if possible

6. Duet and group auditions are acceptable, but all performers must abide by social distancing guidelines throughout the audition

Easy, right? Do it. This is so cool. You may never get a chance like this again.

Click here to submit your audition video. There are some general questions and a waiver you also have to digitally sign.

If you have any questions, reach out to the Eagles Marketing Department by email at marketing@philadelphiaeagles.com.

Good luck. I'm rooting for you.