Dwayne Johnson Shares Photos of His ‘Young Rock’ TV Cast

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed the cast for the upcoming NBC series based on his life, Young Rock. Johnson shared the news via his Instagram account, posting photos of each actor alongside their real world counterpart. This includes three different actors to play himself at 10, 15, and 20. His father Rocky Johnson, mother Ata Johnson, and grandmother Lia Maivia will be portrayed by actors as well.

Young Rock will take place in 2032, as Johnson runs for President of the United States. In a series of comedic flashbacks, he looks back at the formative experiences that made him the man he is now.

Check out the photos on Johnson's Instagram below:

Adrian Groulx will portray Johnson as a young kid. Johnson describes his 10-year-old self as “rambunctious as hell” but overall a “sweet little boy” and a “complicated little cub.” His godparents nicknamed him “Dewey.” Growing up with a pro-wrestler dad, Johnson was exposed to pro-wrestling icons at an early age.

At 15 years old, Johnson admits his childhood was “wild and unpredictable.” Bradley Constant is taking on Johnson’s teenage self, and from the picture above, the resemblance is uncanny.

Uli Latukefu (Alien: Covenant, Marco Polo) will play Johnson in college, where he played football for the University of Miami. Johnson remarked that this period of his life was filled with “incredible” highs, but the “lows were critical.”

Young Rock is executive produced by Fresh Off the Boat'’s Nanatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang. There's no premiere date set yet, but the show will hopefully debut on NBC early next year.