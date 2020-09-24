Zayn's smooth new single is making fans feel a little bit "Better" after waiting nearly two years for new original solo music.

The new release is a departure from the pure pop music that he previously released. "Better" brings a smooth R&B beat with pop undertones that you're sure to have stuck in your head for days to come.

The music video begins with a shirtless Malik waking up in his home. Someone appears to be spying on him through his window and recording what he's saying throughout the video. Malik is seen getting ready for a night out while taking breaks to serenade the viewer with his catchy new tune.

Watch the music video, below:

Malik also revealed the mecha-themed single artwork, which was inspired by the Japanese Gundam anime franchise.

This marks the first solo release from the former One Direction member in two years. Malik's last official single was in 2018 with "No Candle No Light" featuring Nicki Minaj. Last year, he released a remix of Shaed's "Trampoline" and collaborated with R3hab and Jungleboi on "Flames" along with recording an updated version of Aladdin's "A Whole New World" alongside Zhavia Ward.

The new single comes just days after he announced the birth of his first child. On Wednesday (September 23), he and Gigi Hadid welcomed a baby girl.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Zayn wrote on Twitter. "To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task," he wrote. "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together."

Check out the full Zayn "Better" lyrics, below.

[Verse 1]

Hope I only leave good vibes on your living room floor

It hurts so bad that I didn't when you asked for more

Your dad probably loves me more than he ever did now

'Cause I finally got out

Yeah, we finally knocked down

[Pre-Chorus]

'Cause sometimes it's better that way

Gotta let it go so your heart don't break

'Cause I love you

Yeah, baby, I love you

Just this one time, hear what I'm trying to say

Know you might not feel quite the same way

But I love you

I tell you, I love you

[Chorus]

Why? Why wait to fight?

Give it a try

Oh I say goodbye while it's right

Can we save tears in your eyes?

I'm making you cry

Why wait to hate? Can we save love?

[Verse 2]

I fell in, I'm falling, I'm for you

I can't let you fall through the floor too

It's a gamble to take any more of you

(It's a gamble to take-take more you)

Still in my mind sometimes, I must admit it

Like it's a crime on trial, I got acquitted

Me and you wasn't meant, we wasn't fitted

Like it's a glove, I hated to admit it

[Pre-Chorus]

'Cause obviously, we go back

So why would we ruin that?

In too deep, we're rearranged

Now you wanna ask for names

We can't let this fruit go bad

Saying things we can't take back

In too deep, we're rearranged

Say you feel the same

[Repeat Chorus]