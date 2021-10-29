Zayn Malik has reached a plea deal after allegedly harassing Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda, according to new legal documents obtained by TMZ.

On Friday (Oct. 29), TMZ reported that the One Direction alum was formally charged with four criminal offenses of harassment. One legal document reads that he pleaded guilty to one of the charges; however, court officials told the outlet that he pleaded no contest to each of the counts.

The alleged altercation took place on Sept. 29 at Gigi and Zayn's Pennsylvania home, when Zayn and Yolanda got into a "nuclear argument," according to TMZ's source.

The singer reportedly called Yolanda a "f---ing Dutch s--t," and allegedly told her to "stay away from [my] f---ing daughter." Gigi and Zayn share a 1-year-old daughter named Khai.

The context is unclear but it's alleged that Zayn also used the phrase, "the f---ing sperm that came out of [my] f---ing c---" during the argument.

According to legal documents, Zayn "shoved her [Yolanda] into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain." Zayn has denied any physical contact with Yolanda.

The charge notes that Zayn also harassed his girlfriend Gigi by screaming at her. He allegedly told her to "strap on some f---ing balls and defend your partner against your f---ing mother in my house." Sources told the outlet that this was said over the phone as Gigi was in Paris, France at the time of the altercation.

A security guard was on duty at the time of the alleged event. Zayn reportedly attempted to fight the guard and screamed at him, "Get the f--- out of my f---ing house, copper."

After making his plea, the musician was fined with 90 days probation for each count, which totals to 360 days. He has also been ordered to complete an anger management and domestic violence course, and he is not permitted to have contact with Yolanda or the security guard for the time being.

The outlet reported that Zayn and Gigi broke up around the time of the event.