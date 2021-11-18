1 Million Christmas Lights Will Be Lit In Bucks County This Weekend, Here’s Where

I can't express enough why this is my favorite time of the year. If I could just take away the cold air everything about November and December makes me happy. Nothing brings me more joy than Christmas lights. Yes, Christmas music and gifts and breaking bread with family is nice, but seeing a neighborhood lit up brings takes gives me a sense of peace that I can't quite explain.

Christmas lights are starting to pop up all around Buck County. Black Friday is usually one of the most popular Christmas decorating days, so soon our whole area will start to shine bright. But if you're looking for a fun night out with the kids where Christmas meets Sesame Street, Sesame Place is having its Grand Illumination this Saturday.

Starting at 5:00 pm, Santa is going to illuminate Sesame Place to kick off the Christmas season! The kids will love it. There will be Christmas caroling, dancing, and Santa's elves will even be in attendance. This all goes down in the Main Plaza where you will get to see literally a million lights turn on at once.

Tickets are $39.99 for a one-day visit. According to The Sesame Place website, Children 23 months and younger can enter for free.

Even though Sesame Place is a kid amusement park, this event is for everyone. My boyfriend and I are in our twenties and we are thinking about going just to be in awe at all the lights.

Get more details about Santa's Grand Illumination here.