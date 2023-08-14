If you’re a Sesame Street fan or love being able to go to Sesame Place whenever you please because you live close by, this is really awesome for you.

Sesame Place has a select few locations and one of them being located right in Bucks County, PA! I’m sure if you’re from the area, you’ve driven by and seen the entrance near the Oxford Valley Mall or if you’ve driven on the highway nearby, you may have seen the giant Sesame Place water tower that used to be up for years.

It’s located right in Langhorne, PA near the Oxford Valley Mall. As if Sesame Place wasn’t cool enough already, it’s starting to make history with its newest edition to the park.

The water/theme park has just announced they’re opening the largest Sesame Street store in the entire country! There’s no better location to open up this shop than at Sesame Place!

It’s going to be the largest retail store dedicated to Sesame Street and it may be opening sooner than you think. All signs are pointing that it will open this fall which would be just in time for the park’s Halloween Spooktacular and of course the famous Very Furry Christmas Celebration.

The store is going to be open year round and the best part is, it’s free to enter! The store itself will be located near the entrance so there’s no need to buy a ticket to the park if you just plan on shopping.

Although, if you’re a season pass holder you’ll be able to snag some really good discounts on items inside of the store! I think this store will not only make the park look awesome, but it will elevate the Sesame Place experience! Nothing is better than going home with a souvenir!

