10 Adorable Pictures and Grand Opening Date for the Spectacular Sea Spray Park in Seaside Park, NJ

Seaside Park and Seaside Heights saw some changes last year and this year will be no different. I'm excited about this summer at the boardwalk.

Seaside Park is revitalizing their boardwalk with fun things to do with families. Seaside Heights has The Ocean View restaurant, bar, cabanas, and a pool right on the boardwalk. And of course, the delicious Sawmill in Seaside Park.

Kids love spray parks or spray pads. There's a brand new one on the boardwalk in Seaside Park and I got to check it out. It looks adorable and I would imagine it's for the little ones. Kids of all ages love spray parks, some are free in Ocean County, and some are not.

What is the Sea Spray Park in Seaside Park?

This spray park looks amazing and so much fun for kids. This spray park is located between the Seaside Heights and Seaside Park boardwalk. We've been waiting for this grand opening and getting excited for a while now.

The Grand Opening event is July 6th, 2023 from 2 - 4 pm with lots of splashes and activities for the family.

Check this out, this is what you can expect from the Sea Spray Park: Mega Bucket Drop, slides, splashing and spray water features, and so much more. This is the perfect place for families at the Jersey Shore.

The Grand Opening event will also have food, prizes and it's free.

From the owner of the Sea Spray Park, DJ D'Onofrio:

“It will be a place for families to gather, beat the heat, enjoy some lunch and take in the beauty of the Boardwalk and the Jersey Shore that we all love so much.”

Spray parks or pads have become so much more popular in the last couple of years. It's fun for kids and parents and especially a way to keep cool in the summer. Will more rides be added to the Seaside Park Boardwalk? We're still waiting to see if more will be added to the boardwalk.

CLICK HERE for more information and get ready for an awesome Grand Opening.

Ocean County Spray Parks - Splash Pad in Pine Lake Park in Manchester - Ocean Gate Splash Pad in Ocean Gate - Justice Plaza in Jackson - Berkeley Island County Park in Berkeley Township.

Monmouth County Spray Parks - Asbury Splash Park in Asbury Park - Spraygorund at Dorbrook Recreation area in Colts Neck - Black J. Tighe Park in Freehold - Thompson Grove Park Splash Pad in Manalapan - Cross Farm Park in Holmdel.

Check out these fabulous pictures of the brand new Sea Spray Park in Seaside Park:

