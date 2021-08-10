11 Celebrities We’d Totally Love to See Join ‘Real Housewives’
The Real Housewives franchise hit a major milestone in 2021, celebrating 15 years as Bravo’s tentpole of wealth and drama.
Over the last decade and a half, the series’ concept has evolved from a real-life look behind the gates of Orange County — inspired in equal parts by Desperate Housewives, The O.C. and Laguna Beach — to a pioneering reality supernova, spawning 10 franchises and counting. Perhaps more importantly, it has also introduced viewers to the fierce, fashionable, independent women from all walks of life that have redefined what it means to be a modern Housewife.
Of course, from New York City, Atlanta to Beverly Hills, Potomac to Dallas and Salt Lake City, fans are always looking for new faces to join the most exclusive sorority on TV.
Below, PopCrush has rounded up 11 different famous faces we’d love to see holding an orange, an apple, a diamond or a snowflake in various Real Housewives cities.
Erica Rose (Real Housewives of Dallas)
Erica Rose may technically live in the Houston area, but hey, a little issue like relocating has never stopped a Housewife from joining a particular city’s franchise — just ask Meghan King or Braunwyn Windham-Burke. A reality TV OG, Erica boasts not only multiple stints on The Bachelor and its long-forgotten summer spin-off Bachelor Pad, but she also recently made an unforgettable appearance as an over-the-top charter guest on Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Add in that she’s been photographed with reigning RHOD queen bee D’Andra Simmon and that she’ll come with her delightfully batty mother Cindi Rose (a former recurring cast member of Bravo’s short-lived Married to Medicine: Houston) in tow, and it’s a match made in Bravolebrity heaven.
Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola (Real Housewives of New Jersey)
The sweetest b--ch you’ll ever meet has made it clear time and time again that she has absolutely no interest in returning to her Jersey Shore roots. So if Sammi doesn’t want to hang with the GTL crew, why not graduate to the next level and become a New Jersey Housewife? Everyone’s always clamoring for Snooki to join the show, but hear me out: the more docile J-Shore alum could act as RHONJ’s incoming voice of reason, grounding the antics of Teresa Giudice and co. with a clear-eyed sweetness that still totally gets the way things work in Jersey. Plus, Sammi has crossed paths with a Housewife or two in the past — just a few years ago, she co-hosted a podcast with former ‘Wife Siggy Flicker, though at this point that connection may be better left ignored...
Kris Jenner (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
Rumors of Kris Jenner joining RHOBH have swirled for a few seasons now, particularly in the wake of Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ 20-season run on E! network. And even with her famous family’s upcoming deal with Hulu, it’s still a great idea to many fans. After all, the momager remains close as ever with Kyle Richards (her casual cameo at the reigning Beverly Hills OG’s black-and-white charity auction last season lit up Twitter like a fireworks display), as well as newly minted Friend of the Housewives Kathy Hilton. Kris joining the show would likely also mean more appearances by firebrand Faye Resnick as well.
Meghan McCain (Real Housewives of Potomac)
Meghan McCain may seem like an odd choice for RHOP, but what better way to mark The View host’s return to D.C. than by dropping a grenade of drama into the 20854 zip code? Known for her fiercely opinionated conservative views, she would add a completely opposite political viewpoint from the rest of the Potomac ‘Wives, and if her recent sartorial hairstyle experiments on The View are any indication, she’d certainly give fans a lot to talk about when it came to her confessional looks.
Nicky Hilton (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
Now, the elder Hilton sister was originally on this list to join her mom and aunt on RHOBH. That is, until we remembered that she actually, technically, lives in New York City. Yet even without being surrounded by her famous family, Nicky would be a major get for honestly any Housewives franchise. As the famously more private sister compared to Paris, getting her to sign on the dotted line would be a stretch, but she would certainly fill the glamorous void left by the departure of Tinsley Mortimer last season, and bring back an air of refinement that a some of the current golden apple holders (cough, cough, Leah McSweeney) are sorely lacking at the moment.
Rachel Parcell (Real Housewives of Salt Lake City)
When RHOSLC was first announced at BravoCon in November 2019, Rachel Parcell was at the top of the shortlist buzzing around Utah social circles as a possible contender to center Bravo’s newest Housewives city around. As the founder and creative director of Pink Peonies (and Tan France’s business partner and BFF!), the raven-haired beauty is one of the Beehive State’s most prominent influencers. Not only has she racked up over one million Instagram followers, she knows Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks and has a trio of picture-perfect Mormon sisters who would also be perfect candidates for the show. (Just google Skalla sisters to see what we’re talking about...)
Whitney Port (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
Let’s be honest: The Hills needs Whitney Port. The OG star’s glaring absence from the most recent season of The Hills: New Beginnings — she only pops up here and there to get the lowdown on all the drama she’s missing from Audrina Patridge — is one of the show’s greatest fumbles in its new, rebooted era. But if the fashion designer wants to run for the hills from her former friend group, maybe she’d be a better fit on RHOBH? Just imagine Whitney’s reaction shots to Sutton Stracke calling out Crystal Kung Minkoff’s “ugly leather pants” alone.
Chrissy Teigen (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
Chrissy is a no-brainer when it comes to lists like this. She’s one of the most high-profile Bravo superfans in the Twitterverse, has plenty of Hollywood clout and runs in similar circles as most of the RHOBH ‘Wives. And while she’s said time and time again that she’d be too sensitive to live in the Housewives drama firsthand, joining the show could be just the kind of damage control she needs to come back from her recent cyberbullying scandal.
Asiyami Gold (Real Housewives of Atlanta)
Asiyami Gold may be one of the lesser-known names on this list, but even just a brief perusal of her internet footprint shows that she would be a fascinating addition to Bravo’s Georgia peaches. The Nigerian native could join Potomac’s Dr. Wendy Osefo in bringing her culture to the network, and as an art director and visual storyteller, she would bring a dash of creative gold to the drama happening down on Peachtree Street.
Hilaria Baldwin (Real Housewives of New York City)
One way to address the current tensions on RHONY over race and social justice? Make them more confusing by throwing Hilaria Baldwin into the mix! The wife of Alec Baldwin would finally be forced to address her muddled identity claims on a platform other than her own Instagram account, and just thinking about Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Eboni K. Williams trying to wrap their heads around how Hilary Hayward-Thomas from Boston became mysteriously international “racial hoaxer” Hilaria Baldwin would make any real RHONY fan cackle with glee.
Vanessa Bryant (Real Housewives of OC)
Vanessa Bryant remains one of Orange County’s most famous residents. And while the OC is finally headed in the right direction thanks to the return of Heather Dubrow and ouster of Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and one-season misfire Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, the wife of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant would add a much-needed dose of diversity to the First Ladies of Bravo. Plus, the network would provide a platform for Vanessa to gracefully show the world how she’s continuing to honor the memory of Kobe and their late daughter Gigi.