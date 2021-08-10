11 Celebrities We’d Totally Love to See Join ‘Real Housewives’

The Real Housewives franchise hit a major milestone in 2021, celebrating 15 years as Bravo’s tentpole of wealth and drama.

Over the last decade and a half, the series’ concept has evolved from a real-life look behind the gates of Orange County — inspired in equal parts by Desperate Housewives, The O.C. and Laguna Beach — to a pioneering reality supernova, spawning 10 franchises and counting. Perhaps more importantly, it has also introduced viewers to the fierce, fashionable, independent women from all walks of life that have redefined what it means to be a modern Housewife.

Of course, from New York City, Atlanta to Beverly Hills, Potomac to Dallas and Salt Lake City, fans are always looking for new faces to join the most exclusive sorority on TV.

Below, PopCrush has rounded up 11 different famous faces we’d love to see holding an orange, an apple, a diamond or a snowflake in various Real Housewives cities.