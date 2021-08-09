12 New Jersey Universities Requiring Students to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the fall school semester rapidly approaches, higher education institutions are doing what they feel will best ensure the safety of their students, including mandating they be vaccinated against COVID-19.



So far, there are about a dozen universities in New Jersey requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, and in some instances faculty members, in order to be part of in-person learning, NJ.com reports.

Rutgers University reportedly had an August 1st deadline for students to provide proof that they received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Princeton, Stevens Institute of Technology, and Stockton University are all requiring staff to be vaccinated, as well as the student body, but many of the colleges are also allowing for religious and medical exemptions.

NJ to Require Masks in Schools This Fall

Below is a list of 12 universities here in New Jersey currently requiring students and/or staff get the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the new school year.

Just last week, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced the state will require all students grades K-12 wear masks in the classroom this fall as positive cases of COVID-19 are on the rise and efforts are being made to limit the spread of the Delta variant.

