Philadelphia Flyers Players and Staff Member Will Be Fully Vaccinated To Start The New Season

The COVID-19 vaccine is one thing that is being mandated in many parts of the world. Some jobs are requiring staff members to be vaccinated. We all know that there are many people in the country that are against the vaccine because they probably don't trust it just yet.

Many famous celebrities are promoting that the vaccine. They are saying that the COVID-19 vaccine is good and will help everyone stay safe and healthy.

It looks like the Philadephia Flyers is one of those big names that is trying to promote how good the COVID-19 vaccine is to protect everyone.

A press release has been sent out in which it states that every member of the Philadelphia Flyers' team will be fully vaccinated for the 2021 - 2022 National Hockey League season.

In the announcement, the Philadelphia Flyers shared, "We'll be fully vaccinated for the start of the season for sure." It was also shared that this is a "partnership with Penn Medicine, Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, local health officials, and others."

The President of Business Operations for the Philadelphia Flyers, Valerie Camillo, stated, "Setting a positive example is important to [us]"

The reason behind this decision is to have a "much more normal season than last year."

The General Manager and President of Hockey Operations, Chuck Fletcher, stated that the team and staff members have responded well to this decision to have all the players, coaches, and hockey operations staff fully vaccinated before the season starts.

The Philadelphia Flyers also recently released a "Take Your Shot" video promoting the COVID-19 vaccine.