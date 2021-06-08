You Can Get The Covid Vaccine at a Mexican Restaurant in Princeton Friday

The Princeton Health department is offering shots of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to those who live, study or work in Princeton at a new pop up clinic. The exciting part is that this clinic will take place in the La Mexicana restaurant located at 150 Witherspoon Street. Who wouldn’t want a free shot for protection and a delicious dinner with tacos and margaritas?

Ever since the Covid vaccine became readily available for the majority of Americans in early April, millions have received the shot. As a response, restaurants, bars and workplaces have begun to open up with the mask mandate becoming optional. The more people who receive the vaccine, the more life will return to normal. I cannot imagine a better scenario to get the vaccine. Instead of waiting in a pharmacy or clinic with a serious and intimidating atmosphere, head down to La Mexicana on Friday, June 11th from 6am to 9pm. According to Patch, the restaurant offers a wide variety Mexican cuisine which could work as the perfect reward for receiving the shot.

This news only continues to get better as you do not need to schedule an appointment to attend. Show up at the most convenient time for you. Or even when you’re hungry and want a drink! The clinic will also offer the second-dose of the Moderna vaccine if you have already got the first dose and waited for the correct amount time in order to receive the second. Remember to get vaccinated and keep yourself and those around you safe!