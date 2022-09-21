This $1.5M Ultra-Modernized 1950s Home Is For Sale in Princeton NJ (PICTURES)

If you're a sucker for old things made new, then you've gotta check out this house that's on the market in Mercer County! It's the definition of "don't judge a book by its cover."

Welcome to 12 Pardoe Road in Princeton NJ! This mid-century home was originally built in 1953 by famed prefab architect pioneer Carl Koch. The 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is currently listed at $1,475,000.

Credit: Linda Twining Callaway, Henderson Sotheby's International Realty

But of course, this home isn't being sold the way it was made 70 years ago. The current owner completely renovated and modernized the home to prioritize functionality, space, and light:

Credit: Linda Twining Callaway, Henderson Sotheby's International Realty

"Every inch was taken down to the studs and rebuilt to exacting standards. The result is an efficient home full of natural light and immersive views that serves a chic modern lifestyle, while honoring the original 1950’s Carl Koch design," the listing reads.

It doesn't look like much from the outside, but once you're inside, you'll be in awe of the modular design, and tons of natural light pouring in from glass walls, windows and skylights all throughout the house.

It sits on .62 acres surrounded by plenty of trees and greenery, which you can see beautifully from the upper-level, both inside and outside on the patio!

Credit: Linda Twining Callaway, Henderson Sotheby's International Realty

Just wait until you step inside! The attention to detail and use of space is truly something to be admired. The current owner made it new again, while still maintaining the respect for Koch's design.

Let's take a closer look...

Would you ever live here? Tell us your favorite part of the house!

