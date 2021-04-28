13 Deserts You’ll Only Find in Central Jersey

I am such a foodie. I'm actually surprised I'm not 4 thousand pounds at this point. But I have always been a sucker for deserts. Give me some ice cream with Oreo crumbs and rainbow sprinkles on top and I'm a happy camper. New Jersey happens to be home of some of the best ice cream shops in the country. If you're looking for a new place to try a desert that you can only find here in our area, check out these amazingly unique treats below.

1. Jersey Freeze

Jersey Freeze, located in Freehold, NJ, is a unique ice creamery that serves up specialty flavors and offers a brand new “Shake of the Month” every month. April’s Shake of the Month is Strawberry Birthday Cake- an extra thick strawberry shake, loaded with rainbow sprinkles and birthday cake crunch, topped with homemade whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, and a strawberry drizzle. Recent Shake of the Month flavors have included Chocolate Lovers and Thin Mint.

2. Cupcake Magician

Cupcake Magician, located in Red Bank, NJ, is a cupcake bakery serving dozens of one-of-a-kind flavors available in two sizes, mini and standard. Some of the flavors include, The Elvis, named after the iconic rock star is a Banana cake topped with peanut banana buttercream drizzled with chocolate ganache. They also serve certain cupcakes that are “Order Only” meaning they are only offered on a certain day(s) and have to have a minimum order of 6 cupcakes. The most popular “OO” cupcake is the Pancake and Bacon, a maple cake frosted with maple buttercream topped with fresh chopped bacon.

3. Maddalena’s

Maddalena’s, located in Ringoes, NJ, offers a unique spin on traditional cheesecake. Here they serve it dipped and on a stick topped with coconut, sprinkles, or even bacon.

4. Luigi’s Ice Cream

Luigi’s Ice Cream, located in Red Bank, NJ, is an ice cream parlor that offers more than just cup and cone. Luigi’s is known for its handmade rolled ice cream and its ice cream donut sandwiches. Popular concoctions of rolled ice cream include The Saturday Morning, vanilla cream, fruity pebbles, cinnamon toast crunch, froot loops, and cereal marshmallows, and The S’Mores, vanilla ice cream, Hershey chocolate bar, toasted marshmallow, and a graham cracker.

5. Bagel Nook

The Bagel Nook, located in Princeton and Freehold, NJ, is known for its impressive amount of unique bagel flavors like blueberry, whole wheat everything, coco puff, Dorito, and flaming hot Cheeto. However, they are no stranger to desserts. Offering twelve dessert-inspired “overload” bagels. Some flavors include Fruity Pebble Overload, a Fruity Pebble bagel stuffed with birthday cake cream cheese and freshly sliced strawberries in the middle, and Sugar Cookie Overload, a tye-dye bagel stuffed with sugar cookie cream cheese, sugar cookies, and sprinkles.

6. Broad Street Dough Co.

Broad Street Dough Co., located in Oakhurst and Freehold, NJ, is the place to be for crazy donut creations. They offer dozens of consistent donuts and are always posting weekend specials on Instagram. Some fan-favorite flavors include Devils Food PB&J, Dreamsicle, and Cinnabroad.

7. Jammin Crepes

Jammin Crepes, located in Princeton, NJ, offers not only decadent sweet crepes like the Caramel Apple Toasty “A la mode” and Brownies In A Blanket but also irresistible savory crepes like Spicy Chicken Cheesesteak and the Pickles BBQ Chicken crepe making it the perfect spot to go to any time of the day. They also offer Crepe Cakes in a variety of flavors including Lemon Blueberry and Campfire S’mores.

8. Delice Macarons

Delice Macarons, located in Cranford, NJ, is a self proclaimed “Pâtisserie française” and serves macarons, croissants, and other french baked goods. They also offer mirror cakes and macaron towers for special occasions.