Remember those hot summer days of frantically chasing down the ice cream truck in your neighborhood whenever you heard that familiar jingle? Remember how you prayed to catch his attention in the rearview mirror after scrambling to collect loose bills in your house to pay for your favorite popsicle? Whew! The stress!

That is so yesterday. What if you could be notified when the ice cream truck is coming with a simple text message?

Introducing Scream Truck - "A fleet of experiential, on-demand ice cream trucks delivering happiness year-round!" And they're based in New Jersey!

How does Scream Truck work?

Scream Truck works by operating in specific neighborhoods in New Jersey. Once you become a registered customer, you'll be notified when they'll be in your neighborhood. From there, you can text them to request a visit along their route! The ice cream comes to you!

Step 1: Sign up to add your address to their route.

Step 2: Turn your notifications on so they can alert you to when they'll be in your neighborhood.

Step 3: Request a visit by texting "Y" for "Yes! I would like to request a visit." Then they'll link you to their menu so you can pre-order and your ice cream will come to you!

Check out this video for a rundown of their neighborhood routes!

What kind of ice cream does Scream Truck have?

Continue to forget about that antiquated ice cream truck with basic ice cream flavors and popsicles. THESE hot pink trucks are serving up some next-level deliciousness.

Their menu offers specialty soft serve cones, sundaes, milkshakes, and build-your-own creations. Start with your base flavor of vanilla, chocolate, or twist ice cream, and jazz it up with high-quality toppings and drizzles, like cookie dough, crushed Oreos, candy bar chunks, gummy bears, whipped cream - even Ghirardelli hot fudge, and MORE!

The possibilities are ENDLESS

You can also book them for events! Sign up on their website, shoot them a request, and look out for a hot pink truck rolling down your street!

