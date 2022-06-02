14 ‘hole in the wall’ places in NJ to check out this summer

Back in 2020 at the height of the state-mandated shutdowns during the pandemic, lots of restaurants delivered their food to people who were working through it, just like them.

We were fortunate enough to have several local restaurants drop off food to the radio station, which we greatly appreciated. We'd offer to pay, but they all declined. One of those places was in the same town that we broadcast from, called Al's Airport Tavern.

The food was amazing, but I had never been there since it's on the other side of town and not on our way home.

Last week my colleague Eric Potts suggested we grab a drink and a bite to eat there. He said the place is old and might be haunted but the food is excellent. He was right about the food. We didn't see anything supernatural, just lots of locals packed in there by 5:30. You know a place is good when it's crowded early on a weeknight.

We asked our listeners to suggest some local 'hole in the wall' places in their area. If our listeners say it's good, it's better than good.

Here are a few of their recommendations.

The Bar Room + Kitchen — Deal

The Bar Room + Kitchen via Google Maps

The Pic-A-Lilli Inn — Shamong

Pic-A-Lilli Inn via Google Maps

Firkin Tavern — Ewing

Firkin Tavern via Google Maps

Columbia II — Hammonton

Columbia II via Google Maps

The Log Cabin Bar & Grill — Columbia

The Log Cabin Bar & Grill via Google Maps



Cassville Tavern — Jackson

Cassville Tavern via Google Maps

Lido Restaurant — Hackensack

Lido Restaurant via Google Maps

Billy Boy's Four Mile Tavern — Vincentown

Billy Boy's Four Mile Tavern via Google Maps

Al's Airport Inn — Ewing

Dennis Malloy Photo

Chicken Galore — Woodbridge

Chicken Galore via Google Maps

Donkey's Place — Camden

Donkey's Place via Google Maps

Red White & Que Smokehouse — Green Brook (formerly in Kearny)

Benanti's Italian Delicatessen — Bayonne

Benanti's Italian Delicatessen via Google Maps

Gyp's Tavern — Branchville

Gyp's Tavern via Google Maps

