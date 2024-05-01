For me, this goes under the category of things I never thought I'd see happen in my lifetime.

Finance Buzz is reporting that TD Bank has announced that it's closing several of its branches across the country, in a true sign of the times.

The reason for shutting the doors on these branches? With the number going up of people who do their banking online, these branches are no longer needed.

Banking apps are gaining in popularity

Banking apps are more popular than ever. You can do everything on the app that you could do by physically going into a branch.

You can check your balance, you can pay your bills, you can transfer your money between accounts, you can even deposit checks by taking pictures of the front and the back of the with your signature and hitting the "deposit" button.

TD Bank shutting down 9 locations in U.S.

There are nine TD Bank locations affected by this closing announcement.

Two of the branches closing are in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

In New Jersey, the Roseland TD Bank located at 103 Eisenhower Parkway will close.

If you're not familiar with Roseland, it's small. There are two TD Banks in the town of less than 7,000 people, so both branches are no longer necessary with the changed banking climate.

In Pennsylvania, the TD Bank on Route 202 & Street Road in Westtown Township will close.

This location was the only one in Westtown, so now customers will have to travel a little farther to the next town of Westchester to do their banking.

Other states affected by closures are Florida, Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

For more information, click here.

