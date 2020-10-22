$155,625 Raised For Ocean of Love

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

2020. We didn't know what to expect this year, but Ocean County, you DID NOT disappoint.

Setting a new record during the most trying year we've ever faced? This will be a radiothon that we will never forget.

$105,700 is always the goal, and even though it often seems daunting, we always figure out a way to hit it. But $155,625? I don't think any of us thought we could reach that high, especially this year with so many people going through their own struggles.

We'll be talking about this moment for weeks, months, and years to come. To every single person that made a donation, no matter how small, THANK YOU. We can't thank you enough.

It is our honor and privilege to present this money to Ocean of Love, and we know it will be put to good use.

If you missed any of the big moments throughout the week, CLICK HERE for a full recap.

And if you couldn't get your donation to us in time - no worries - you can donate anytime RIGHT HERE.

Yeah, 2020 has sucked in just about every conceivable way, EXCEPT FOR THIS. We will always remember the 2020 Ocean of Love Billboard Radiothon as the year that we raised more money for Ocean County children than ever before.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts - you have truly made a difference for fellow Ocean County families.