18 Fishtown Bars Are Participating In This Summer Happy Hour Series

If you’re already craving a cocktail after work tomorrow, Fishtown has an amazing new summer happy hour series that you need to check out.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, 18 different bars will be participating in this new happy hour series every single Tuesday!

I think it’s so amazing you’ll be able to wind down after a long day at work in the city and grab a cocktail from one of these local bars in the Fishtown area.

Not only will it give you something to look forward to during the week, but you’ll be able to save a few bucks because of the amazing deals that these local Fishtown bars will be offering when the plans are set.

From what I’ve gathered so far, the happy hour specials have already started on June 13 and will be happening every single Tuesday until Labor Day.

Make sure to check the list of participating bars because your favorite Fishtown bar may just be offering discounted drinks and foods until Labor Day from 5 pm to 7 pm. The full list of participating bars is Bottle Bar East, Cedar Point, Cheu Fishtown, Evil Genius Beer Co., Fishtown Social, Fishtown Tavern, Five Iron Golf, Two Robbers Fish Town, Saint Lazarus Bar, The International Bar, Sancho Pistola’s, Philadelphia Brewing Co., Lloyd Whiskey Bar, Kraftwork, Johnny Brenda’s, Izakaya Fishwood, Interstate Drafthouse, and Garage according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

So if you see any of your favorite bars on this list, make sure to take advantage of this Tuesday happy hour tour in Fishtown!

