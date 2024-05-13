Amtrak Service Disrupted Between Philadelphia, Pa & Trenton, NJ

All Amtrak service between Philadelphia, Pa. and Trenton, NJ is subject to very serious delays following an incident earlier this morning.

We first heard about this just after 10:30 a.m. when Amtrak reported a trespasser in the area. As of 11:20 a.m. on Monday, they warned of delays now that the incident is under investigation.

Tracks are beginning to open, but very heavy delays remain in the area. Several Amtrak trains have been canceled. For the latest information, check out Amtrak's website here.

Additionally, service on SEPTA's Trenton line has been suspended in both directions. You can view alternate plans on their website.

This is a developing story.