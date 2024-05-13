Whoa. This is great news.

Babies 'R' Us is making its way back, according to 6ABC Philadelphia.

The baby superstore will be opening within some Kohl's stores in the area by next year (2025) and more products will be available at Kohls.com.

Toys-R-US To Close Over 150 Stores Nationwide Getty Images loading...

The first of 200 stores nationwide will be opening in August, the next batch in the fall, with all open by the holidays.

I'm sure this news will make new parents and parents-to-be very happy.

Get our free mobile app

When I had my kids, we were in regulars at Babies 'R' Us. Everything I needed was there...diapers, diaper bags, formula, bottles, clothes, cribs, strollers, bathing essentials, pacifiers, baby monitors...I could go on and on.

Not only was Babies 'R' Us fantastic for one-stop baby shopping, I also found it to be a comforting place for new parents.

Toys-R-US To Close Over 150 Stores Nationwide Getty Images loading...

While shopping I'd often find myself talking to other new moms. It was very comforting. We were all happy to be out of the house and trying to figure out motherhood. We'd compare notes, share ideas, talk about which food and other items worked and which didn't.

The stores allowed new parents to come together. It was a little community. You can't find that on Amazon. Plus, sometimes you want to see products in person.

Here's the list of the Kohl's stores in our area where the Babies 'R' Us will be reopening.

I'll start with New Jersey.

These 5 Kohl's locations will have Babies 'R' stores within them:

- Hamilton Township (Mercer County)

Google Google loading...

- Toms River (Ocean County)

- Mantua (Gloucester County)

- Turnersville (Gloucester County)

- Voorhees (Camden County)

In Pennsylvania, there will be 3 Babies 'R' Us within Kohl's stores in our area:

- Bensalem (Bucks County)

Google Google loading...

- Springfield (Delaware County)

- Havertown (Delaware County)

READ MORE: Two NJ Towns Among Worst Places to Raise Kids in U.S.

For more details and to see the entire list of where the Babies 'R' Us stores will be inside Kohl's stores, click here.

QUIZ: Can You Identify the Iconic '80s Film From Just a Single Freeze-Frame? Embark on a journey through '80s nostalgia with kids (and aliens) on bikes, and teens dodging principles (and responsibilities). We've put the proverbial pause on some of the decade's most iconic flicks, and now it's your mission to name them all. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz