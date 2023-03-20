Two seafood restaurants in Mercer County have been ranked amongst the best in the entire state. It’s that time of year again when the sun is starting to come out, the weather is getting warmer and it’s time to start making fresh seafood for dinner. I swear, there’s nothing better than seafood for dinner on a hot summer night.

It’s always so amazing when local restaurants in Mercer get put onto these lists and two of the best seafood shops right in the area have been getting some attention from this list. Best of NJ posts rankings of their top places to check out in the area and one restaurant in both Trenton and Princeton have made the list and you’ve probably been to one if not both of them. These are the two Mercer County seafood restaurants that made their way onto the best-of list.

Sea World Seafood is a shop located on Prospect Street in Trenton, NJ. Along with being ranked as one of the best seafood shops in the state, the reviews on Yelp will back up how good this restaurant is. They have everything from King Crab legs to Salmon Burgers and their Yelp is full of pleasant experiences. Sea World Seafood is located at 1470 Prospect St, Trenton, NJ, 08638.

Blue Point Grill is located right in the heart of Princeton, NJ on Nassau Street. This is a staple when looking for a nice dinner when visiting downtown Princeton. They have a lot of fun meals and appetizers to try out that you won’t find anywhere else like Jalapeno & Lime Grilled Shrimp to Crab and Guacamole Dip. Blue Point Grill is located at 258 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ, 08542.

