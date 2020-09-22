2020’s Top Halloween Costumes – Pandemic & Pop Culture References
Halloween 2020. I wish I could predict what it's going to be like, but I literally can't even predict what tomorrow will be like. So for now, all we can do is costume prep. Whether you're at a socially distant approved gathering, or just chilling on the couch, you still need a costume!
Here's 15 2020-themed Halloween costumes that are guaranteed to be a hit -
1. COVID-19
2. Joe Exotic
3. Carole Baskin
4. Pilot Pete From The Bachelor
5. The Previously Royal Couple (This is nightmare fuel)
6. Tik Tok Star Charli Damelio
7. Cardi B's WAP Music Video
8. Michael Jordan
9. Baby Yoda
10. Harry Styles Watermelon Sugar Video
11. Lady Gaga's Stupid Love Video
12. Corona Beer
13. Dr. Fauci
14. Hamilton Characters
15. This one should be a part of EVERY costume, but if you're looking to do the bare minimum and still somehow have a 2020 Halloween Costume
So if Halloween festivities are still happening, hopefully these timely suggestions have sparked some costume ideas for you.