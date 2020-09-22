2020’s Top Halloween Costumes – Pandemic & Pop Culture References

Halloween 2020. I wish I could predict what it's going to be like, but I literally can't even predict what tomorrow will be like. So for now, all we can do is costume prep. Whether you're at a socially distant approved gathering, or just chilling on the couch, you still need a costume!

Here's 15 2020-themed Halloween costumes that are guaranteed to be a hit -

1. COVID-19

Credit Amazon

2. Joe Exotic

Credit Amazon

3. Carole Baskin

Credit Amazon

4. Pilot Pete From The Bachelor

Credit Amazon

5. The Previously Royal Couple (This is nightmare fuel)

Credit Amazon

6. Tik Tok Star Charli Damelio

Credit Amazon

7. Cardi B's WAP Music Video

8. Michael Jordan

Credit Amazon

9. Baby Yoda

Credit Amazon

10. Harry Styles Watermelon Sugar Video

Credit Amazon

11. Lady Gaga's Stupid Love Video

12. Corona Beer

Credit Amazon

13. Dr. Fauci

Credit Amazon

14. Hamilton Characters

Credit Amazon

15. This one should be a part of EVERY costume, but if you're looking to do the bare minimum and still somehow have a 2020 Halloween Costume

Credit Amazon

So if Halloween festivities are still happening, hopefully these timely suggestions have sparked some costume ideas for you.