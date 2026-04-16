He's one of the biggest stars in music to break through in the past few years, and he's about to perform his biggest concert in Philadlphia (to date).

Teddy Swims to Bring the Ugly Tour To Philly

Teddy Swims just announced that THE UGLY TOUR, which kicks off this fall, will include a stop in Philadelphia.

Teddy will perform in Philadelphia on Saturday, October 10 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale next Friday (April 24) at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com for the general public.

Fans can register for presale access to tickets on Teddy's website by clicking here. That presale begins on Wednesday (April 22) and 10 am.

The North American leg of the fall tour kicks off September 22nd in Kansas City, and it includes stops in Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta, and more. It wraps up on November 18th at the historic Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Listen to 94.5 PST to Win Teddy Swims Tickets

All next week you can wake up with Chris & the Crew for your chance to win tickets to see the show.

Starting Monday (April 20), be listening at 7:40 and 9:40 a.m for your chance to play Can't Beat Chris to win the tickets to the concert.

Teddy Swims Is Having an Impressive Year

Teddy's new single "Mr. Know It All" is out now via our friends at Warner Records:

Just last weekend Teddy made headlines for his performance during the first weekend of the Coachella set. His set featured appearance from David Lee Roth, Joe Jonas, and Vanessa Carlton.

Weekend 2 of the Coachella music festival kicks off tomorrow, which can be streamed on the Coachella YouTube channel.

We can't wait to see you in Philly soon, Teddy!