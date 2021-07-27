2021 Hamilton Police Division National Night Out: What To Look Forward To
The nationwide event that brings communities and law enforcement officers together is coming back to the Hamilton area.
The National Night Out at the Police Division Headquarters happens on the first Tuesday of August. According to a Facebook post shared on the Hamilton Police Division’s page, the event will be held at the Veterans Park located at 2206 Kuser Road in Hamilton, New Jersey.
The 2021 Hamilton Police Division National Night Out will be from 5 pm to 8 pm on August 3rd.
Here is what you should look forward to.