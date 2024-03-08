If you know me, you know I love a theme.

With St. Patrick's Day coming up, I found some St. Patrick's Day-themed food and treats in Mercer County and Bucks County that you won't want to miss out on.

Imagine heading to a St. Patrick's Day party with any of these treats. Your host will be impressed, for sure. Even if you're staying in, treat yourself to these fun foods.

Shamrock Pizza at Luca Pizza in Bensalem, PA

Luca Pizza is making shamrock pizzas. How cute is this? They're asking you to pre-order if you'd like one. Yes, please.

Luca Pizza is on Bristol Pike. To order, call 215-638-1376.

The Shamrock Pizza can be made with any toppings. It looks delicious.

Leprechaun Java Ice Cream at OwowCow NJ & PA shops

Get your sweet tooth ready for St. Patrick's Day with some holiday-themed ice cream at Owowcow.

Leprechaun Java ice cream is available in all of their shops, along with a few spring flavors like Raspberry Lemon Pound Cake and Carrot Cake.

To find a Owowcow location near you, click here.

Shamrock bagels and green pancakes at The Bagel Nook in Princeton, NJ

These are so cute. You can have them shipped nationwide too.

Get your St. Patrick's Day started off with shamrock shaped bagels at The Bagel Nook in the Princeton Shopping Center on Harrison Street.

Who knows...they may just bring you some luck.

The Bagel Nook also has green pancakes available until March 17th.

Grab some food coloring...they'd go great with green eggs. Haha.

Shamrock Macarons at KK Sweets in Hamilton, NJ

KK Sweets on Quakerbridge Road in Hamilton Township is getting into the St. Patrick's Day spirit with shamrock macarons.

Look how cute they are.

The bakery is promising lots of other St. Patty's Day-themed items. Stop by.

St. Patrick's Day Menu at Gaston's Bakeshop in Allentown, NJ

Don't miss the special St. Patrick's Day menu at Gaston's Bakeshop in Allentown, NJ.

The beer mug cakes are absolutely adorable (they come in chocolate or vanilla). Irish Apple Cake is also on the menu, along with a few scrumptious looking baked goods.

The deadline to pre-order is March 14th.

Gaston's Bakeshop is located at 4 South Main Street in Allentown, NJ.

While you're there, make sure to grab some of the salted caramel chocolate chip cookies....omg, they're amazing.

I'm sure there are more St. Patrick's Day treats around the area, but this is a good start.

Enjoy.