4 N.J Pizza Makers Named America’s Most Influential Pizza People

We pride ourselves in our pizza here in New Jersey. We even like to brag it’s better than NYC pizza. But we definitely have bragging rights. NJ.com says that according to a new list by SmartPizzaMaking.com New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza-making people!

SmartPizzaMaking.com is a site that is known for being dedicated to finding the country’s best pizza pies. And they recently released their list of the 50 most influential people in pizza. Kinda like Time Magazine’s top 100 people of the year list but pizza! The best part is not only did four NJ pizza makers make the list, but one of them made it to the top three most influential people in pizza.

Anthony Mangieri of Una Pizza Napoletana earned the number 3 spot on this influential list. Nj.com says he is considered “one of the best, if not the best pizza maker in the U.S.” and he even earned a nickname after one of the most influential people in the world. Anthony Mangieri, “The Pizza Pope”. That’s got a nice ring to it, don’t you think?

Dan Richer of Razza in Jersey City also made the list. NJ.com says pizza lovers come from all over to enjoy his pies, even if it means waiting hours! Tony Boloney’s owner Mike Hauke is featured on the list with his multiple specialty pizza shop locations. Known for the fan favorite, taco pizza, Tony Boloney’s has locations in Long Branch, Jersey City, and Hoboken. And finally, newcomer Michael Fitzick, of Bakeria 1010 in the AtlantiCare building food court, made his name known and earned a spot on the list as well.

So, next time someone says New Jersey pizza isn’t as good as we say it is, pull up this list and show ‘em the facts! And don’t forget to check out these men’s pizzas and see why they’re four of the 50 most influential people in pizza.