My co-worker recently did an article on the 8 ways to battle a Spotted Lanternfly. Since this insect is very harmful to the environment, experts have advised residents of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Ohio to kill them on sight.

This got me thinking about some of the other bugs that are harmful to not only our crops and our building structures, but also to us as human beings.

So after doing some research, here are 5 insects experts say that you should kill on sight.

5 Bugs You Should Kill On Sight in Pennsylvania These insects are NOT your friends.