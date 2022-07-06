Beware Of These Bugs That Are Taking Over NJ Backyard Gardens

If you’re finding these little bugs in your backyard gardens, you’re going to want to get rid of them immediately.

I wasn’t sure exactly what this bug was while I was scrolling through a local Facebook group, but it didn’t look good.

Someone had snapped this picture below and asked the FB community what kind of bug it was because it was crawling all over her veggies in her garden.

People were quick to jump in with a response and it turns out, that these bugs are a species we all can agree is the worst.

A Spotted Lanternfly.

Apparently, after the lanternflies hatch from their eggs, they look like this before they become adults and grow their wings.

If you’re from the NY, NJ, or PA area, you’re familiar with these guys. They basically took over the tri-state area last summer and are apparently coming back again.

When lanternflies are in this stage before they gain wings, they’re called lanternfly nymphs and it’s super important to get rid of them asap before they become full-grown. Lanternflies are a huge threat to our environment and are an invasive species.

There are plenty of websites online that list all the different ways to get rid of the lanternfly nymphs before they become full-grown, and you do have some options when doing it.

You can scrape them into a container that’s filled with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer. Also, you can just stomp on them, which was kind of like a game we all played last summer.

Bottom line, if you see these little bugs crawling around your garden, squish them quickly to keep your veggies and plants safe!

Make sure to keep an eye out for them because more and more residents have been spotting them in their yards.

