5 Reasons We Totally Ship Lizzo and Chris Evans

There's a new fake It Couple taking TikTok by a storm. Of course, we're talking about Lizzo and Chris Evans, who are currently lighting up social media with one flirty DM after another.

Their love story is truly one for the history books. Lizzo proposed to the Captain America star on Twitter back in 2019 after he shared one of her tweets. (Talk about knowing when to shoot your shot and how to play the long game!)

Although Lizzo's been publicly thirsting after her man for a while, the faux relationship truly took off this April when the "Tempo" diva showed her followers that she drunkenly sent Evans a DM. "Don't drink and DM kids," she captioned the hysterical TikTok.

But... maybe we'd be better off not following that advice. Lizzo followed up the video with a second clip revealing that sometimes it really pays off to tipsily flirt with your favs. Why? Because they may respond... which is exactly what the movie star did.

"No shame in a drunk DM, god knows I've done worse on this app lol," Evans teased, coyly nodding to his accidental 2020 nude photo leak.

And so Lizzo and Evans' adorable relationship started.

All was quiet on the LizEvans front until last week, when Lizzo provided an unexpected but very welcome relationship update: As the rumors would have it, they're expecting their first child together! (A joke, of course.)

"This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private. Just between me and the father of my child," she announced over Captain America's recognizable score.

"Since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in," the superstar singer announced before embracing her stomach like a baby bump. "We're gonna have a Little America."

Because their chemistry is literally the dictionary definition of perfect, Chris Evans jumped in on the joke.

"Just heard about our little bundle of joy," he DMed the musician (which Lizzo courteously shared on TikTok). "My mother will be so happy." Lizzo celebrated securing the "child support bag" and asked for help naming their imaginary future child, who is currently going by Lil 'Merica.

We know that their flirting is just for fun, but... Can you blame us for stanning this adorable dream couple? They'd obviously be good as hell together. #LizEvans4Lyfe

As proof, here are five reasons we totally ship Lizzo and Chris Evans.