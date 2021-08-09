5 Reasons We Totally Ship Lizzo and Chris Evans
There's a new fake It Couple taking TikTok by a storm. Of course, we're talking about Lizzo and Chris Evans, who are currently lighting up social media with one flirty DM after another.
Their love story is truly one for the history books. Lizzo proposed to the Captain America star on Twitter back in 2019 after he shared one of her tweets. (Talk about knowing when to shoot your shot and how to play the long game!)
Although Lizzo's been publicly thirsting after her man for a while, the faux relationship truly took off this April when the "Tempo" diva showed her followers that she drunkenly sent Evans a DM. "Don't drink and DM kids," she captioned the hysterical TikTok.
But... maybe we'd be better off not following that advice. Lizzo followed up the video with a second clip revealing that sometimes it really pays off to tipsily flirt with your favs. Why? Because they may respond... which is exactly what the movie star did.
"No shame in a drunk DM, god knows I've done worse on this app lol," Evans teased, coyly nodding to his accidental 2020 nude photo leak.
And so Lizzo and Evans' adorable relationship started.
All was quiet on the LizEvans front until last week, when Lizzo provided an unexpected but very welcome relationship update: As the rumors would have it, they're expecting their first child together! (A joke, of course.)
"This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private. Just between me and the father of my child," she announced over Captain America's recognizable score.
"Since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in," the superstar singer announced before embracing her stomach like a baby bump. "We're gonna have a Little America."
Because their chemistry is literally the dictionary definition of perfect, Chris Evans jumped in on the joke.
"Just heard about our little bundle of joy," he DMed the musician (which Lizzo courteously shared on TikTok). "My mother will be so happy." Lizzo celebrated securing the "child support bag" and asked for help naming their imaginary future child, who is currently going by Lil 'Merica.
We know that their flirting is just for fun, but... Can you blame us for stanning this adorable dream couple? They'd obviously be good as hell together. #LizEvans4Lyfe
As proof, here are five reasons we totally ship Lizzo and Chris Evans.
- 1
They've Both Got Talented, Famous Posteriors
Any great relationship is based on having things in common, right?
Well, Lizzo and Chris Evans both have very famous, instantly recognizable behinds.
Avengers fans (and anyone with a working set of eyes) already know Chris Evans possesses "America's a--," which has been put on perfect display as he saved the world time and time again playing the beloved Marvel superhero.
Lizzo's behind is equally iconic and has twerked across countless stages over the course of her career. The next move in their relationship should be a joint twerking video. (You can thank us for this brilliant idea later.)
- 2
Both Have a Great Sense of Humor on Social Media
We already know all about Lizzo's brilliant sense of humor on social media. After all, we wouldn't have a new fake couple to stan if the hit-maker hadn't drunkenly DMed Chris Evans and then shared evidence of her bold move on TikTok.
However, it's worth noting the Lightyear actor is every bit as nimble with his Twitter fingers. For starters, publications like BuzzFeed laud his "wholesome" tweets, which are quite literally the epitome of relatable.
The best example of Evans' ease on social media is how he handled accidentally sharing a NSFW photo on his Instagram story last year. Instead of logging out and hiding out until the story rolled over, Evans turned the situation into an opportunity to encourage people checking his page to vote.
Talk about making the best of a bad situation!
- 3
They're Both Politically Active
Speaking of which, both Chris Evans and Lizzo take politics seriously, and often urge their fans to get involved and make their voices heard. Evans even co-founded a new political platform called A Starting Point with the goal of creating "a bipartisan channel of communication and connectivity between Americans and their elected officials with the goal of creating a more informed electorate."
Nice job, Cap.
Lizzo is every bit as politically engaged as her dream man. The "Boys" icon created a video urging fans to get out and vote last year. "Let’s get our vote in so we can get back to the good fight for true liberty and justice for ALL," she wrote in a passionate note that accompanied the empowering video.
It's worth noting that both Lizzo and Evans have also been advocating for better gun safety and the end of gun violence since at least 2019.
- 4
They Both Love Dogs
Lizzo and Chris Evans work hard to help make the world a better place by being civically engaged. They also provide endless entertainment with their music and acting work. But what if they wanted to get together for a quiet night off together?
If that was the case, they could totally get together for a puppy play date. Lizzo famously adopted a rescue dog named Poke in 2019. Evans, meanwhile, posts all sorts of adorable photos of his rescue dog Dodger on social media.
He shared a video from the day he met Dodger in celebration of National Rescue Dog Day earlier this year and penned a heartfelt message urging others to help out an animal in need.
"There are so many loving animals at shelters who are in desperate need of a home. Visit a shelter and leave with a best friend," he urged.
- 5
They're Both Part of the Marvel Universe
We've already established that Chris Evans perfectly embodies Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But you may be surprised to learn that Lizzo also plays a role in the popular world of Marvel comics.
Although she hasn't made her debut in one of the movies yet, her music was featured in a 2019 Marvel comic, making her Marvel canon. The "Juice" superstar, a self-identified "nerd," was obviously beside herself when she found out.
Since she's already made her debut in the universe, it seems only fitting that Lizzo and Chris Evans eventually star in a MCU project together. What better way to celebrate their love than by defeating the forces of evil side by side?