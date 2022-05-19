5 Surprising Things You Really Don’t Know About New Jersey

If you think you know everything there is to know about New Jersey, we're about to burst that bubble in a hurry. Even the greatest students of the Garden State can't possibly know everything.

There are actually a handful of New Jersey facts we think you probably don't know about. They're not weird or random. They're actually pretty good facts you may be able to use on a game show someday.

Get ready to be astonished by 5 things you didn't know about New Jersey.

#5 There Is A Reward For The Capture of the Jersey Devil. If you're sick and tired of paying through the nose for gas and groceries, and you could really use some extra cash, just capture the Jersey Devil. Movoto says The Philadelphia Zoo once offered a $10,000 reward for its capture. And no, the one in the picture below doesn't count.

#4 New Jersey Really Is The Garden State. If you've ever driven on the Turnpike, you might be puzzled as to how we got the nickname the Garden State. It turns out the state has close to 10,000 farms. Now it makes more sense.

#3 New Jersey is the Birth of the Robot Worker. If you're angry that robots are taking jobs away from humans, you can point your anger at New Jersey. The first robot taking a human's job happened in 1961 at General Motors in Ewing Township.

#2 New Jersey is the Birthplace of Cheerleading. If you have a cheerleader in your family, they should know the whole cheerleading thing got its start right here in the Garden State. It all began in 1869 at Princeton.

#1 New Jersey Is The Home Of The World's Largest Lightbulb. Not only was New Jersey the home of the light bulb and the inventor of the lightbulb, but it's also the home of the world's largest light bulb. It's in Menlo Park, and it's nearly 14 feet high.

Maybe you knew one or two of them, but we're pretty sure you didn't know them all. Good luck on that game show!

