Man Says He Was Attacked by Legendary Jersey Devil

In a new episode of Fox Nation’s “Monsters Across America”, a New Jersey man shares his alleged experience with the Jersey Devil six decades after it happened. For those who do not know, the Jersey Devil is a legendary creature that is rumored to live in the Pine Barrens of South Jersey.

According to Fox News, the man claims he was with a friend driving through the woods when he saw a creature in the pines. The creature approached his car and its claw came through the man’s open window. "I caught the arm in the window and blood spurted out, on her face, and on me," he recalled. The man described the experience with complete terror sharing that the creature even shattered his windshield.

While there are many different ideas about what the Jersey Devil looks like, legend says it has hooves, a forked tail, bat-liked wings, and resembles the mix between a horse or goat head. Another story claims that a mother was distraught upon finding out she was pregnant for the thirteenth time, cursed her baby crying that it was going to be the devil.

Often, Jersey high school students make the trip to tempt the devil out of hiding but I have never heard a story of a ‘successful’ siting. Luckily for me, every time I have ventured into the Pine Barrens, the Jersey Devil has kept his distance.