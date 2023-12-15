Two NJ Roller Coasters Named Among Best in the World

If you like roller coasters, New Jersey is a great place to live.

Travel & Leisure has named the 19 Best Roller Coasters Around the World and two in New Jersey made the list.

The article lays out suggestions for the criteria for the best of the best roller coasters. However, I think it's more personal preference. But the magazine says first, the design. Second, the number of inversions, and third, the speed.

My daughter and I judge roller coasters very differently. She likes to be thrust upside down and backward whereas I'm more of a classic coaster girl, preferring just a few big mountains to go over.

Both of the coasters that made the list of the 19 Best Roller Coasters Around the World are at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ.

Kingda Ka

The first one on the list is Kingda Ka.

The magazine said, "This is the fastest roller coaster in America and the tallest roller coaster in the world. In fact, given its height and speed, it could just be considered the scariest roller coaster in the world as well. The track reaches heights of 456 (over 45 stores) before sending riders hurtling down at 128 miles per hour - a speed reached in just 3.5 seconds. Kingda Ka is one of the most intense rides around, even though the whole experience only lasts about 50 seconds (But you probably couldn't take it much longer, to be honest).

Jersey Devil Coaster

The second one on the list is the Jersey Devil Coaster

The magazine said in part it "debuted in June 2021 as the world's tallest, fastest, and longest single rail coaster. Sleek trains carry 12 passengers each, sitting low and inline style (one rider per row) with their legs straddling either side of the monorail track. This thrill ride, named for the folkloric creature that has allegedly haunted the local woods for centuries, hits 58 miles an hour with a 130-foot drop. Towering 13 stories high, the coaster takes riders over 3,000 feet of track."

Yikes.

I have to admit, I have not been on either of these coasters and don't plan on going on them. I'm a sissy. Ha ha. But, if you love coasters, these are a must-try.

To see the rest of the list, click here.

You could plan a trip from coaster to coaster.