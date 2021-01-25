FIRST PHOTOS: Top of Six Flags’ Great Adventure’s ‘Jersey Devil Coaster’ Installed

The top of the brand new roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure was constructed this morning (January 25).

Six Flags shared the photos of the coaster to Facebook:

The coaster, which will open this summer at the Jackson theme park, features a 130-foot lift hill -- the 12 story-high peak of the new ride was installed earlier today, Six Flags says.

The coaster will be 3,000 feet in length. It will hit speeds of 58 mph. Whoa!

The design of the coaster will include four sleek trains with 12 passengers each -- one river per row with their legs straddling either side of the monorail track.

When the plans for the coaster were first announced last fall, Six Flags' Park President John Winkler said that the park was thrilled to unveil the innovative coaster soon.

“Jersey Devil folklore has been a source of fear and intrigue here in the Pine Barrens for more than 200 years, and this iconic piece of New Jersey history inspired the design for this monstrous scream machine," Winkler said.

As you may be able to tell by the photos, the new ride is being constructed located along the lakefront near Safari Kids and Congo Rapids.

The coaster was originally set to debut last summer, but as you can imagine, the construction/opening of the new ride was delayed a bit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now we're dreaming of summer 2021, but with photos like these we can't be the only ones dreaming, right?