Did you blink and miss the first 8 months of the year? It's hard to believe Halloween is right around the corner, with the holiday season following shortly after. This year, the holidays are bound to feel different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, retailers have already begun gearing up for the holiday season. Some even started prepping at the end of August! Costco and Sam's Clubs already have artificial Christmas trees on display. The madness is certainly creeping in.

Which leads me to my next thought - holiday shopping. How will the pandemic affect retailers and more importantly WHEN will the holiday shopping season begin? There are rumors flying that it could be earlier than ever this year.

Ahead as usual, Walmart has just announced their hot toy list for the 2020 Holiday Season, according to NJ.com and Business Insider. So if your kids have some of these hot toys on their wish list, you may want to start shopping NOW.

Check out Walmart's "top toys" broken down by category:

Sources: nj.com, buisnessinsider.com

