Philadelphia's most-watched TV station just announced A BIG change for its daily lineup. 6 ABC announced that they’ll be launching a BRAND NEW daily TV newscast and it’s going to make a bit of history.

Action News at 10 a.m. launches on September 11, the station announced today. The show’s entire team will be hosted by women.

The newscast will be anchored by Alicia Vitarelli, Alyana Gomez, and Nydia Han. The station says that Meteorologist Karen Rogers will be expanding her duties to join the show with the AccuWeather forecast.

Browns Eagles Football 6 ABC Press Photo loading...

The launch of the 10 a.m. newscast comes as part of the evolving picture of daytime television.

Tamron Hall Show Moves to 2 pm in Philly

The 10 a.m. slot was previously held by The Tamron Hall Show, which had solid ratings for the network. So it’ll be moving to the 2 p.m. slot on 6 ABC.

"Tamron has had an exceptional year, and I know this move will grow her incredibly passionate Tam Fam even more," Chad Matthews the president of, ABC Owned Television Stations said in a statement.

Global Citizen NOW Getty Images for Global Citizen loading...

Tamron Hall is a graduate of Philadelphia's Temple University.

Other ABC stations will also be launching 10 a.m. shows as part of the changes this fall. This includes New York’s WABC-TV and Raleigh, NC’s WTVD.

“The addition of local news programming at 10 a.m. - led by these extraordinary teams - will allow us to dig even deeper into the topics and events that showcase our local communities and the issues most impacting them, as well as extend and expand upon breaking news and topics being discussed on 'Good Morning America' and 'Live with Kelly and Mark,” Matthews said.



