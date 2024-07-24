SPOILERS: A Sneak Peak at Zach Bryan’s Philadelphia Setlist for Lincoln Financial Field

After months of waiting, the big event is finally approaching. And its sure to be two of the biggest nights of the summer in Philadelphia.

Zach Bryan’s and The Quittin Time Tour will be in Philly at Lincoln Financial Field for TWO nights on Tuesday, August 6 and Wednesday, August 7.

Some fans want to know EVERYTHING like the setlist. Others don't. So we must warn you there are MANY spoilers posted below.

In terms of logistics, by the way, we got you covered on what you need to know to get into the show. Like what is the baggage policy at The Linc for the show? That's here.

What Time Does the Zach Bryan Concert in Philadelphia Start?

The show starts at 7:00 p.m. with two opening acts hitting the stage before Zach.

What Is Zach Bryan’s Setlist for ‘The Quittin Time Tour’ at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

This is an incredible setlist if you’re a fan of Zach.

So we can’t wait to dig into it with you!

Overtime

Open

God Speed

The Great American Bar Scene

Fifth of May

Zach Bryan The Quittin Time Tour - Nashville, TN

Nine Ball

Oak Island

Something in the Orange

28

Better Days

East Side of Sorrow

Tourniquet

Oklahoma Smokeshow

Condemned

Bass Boat

Pink Skies

Spotless

Heading South

Sandpaper

Dawns

I Remember Everything

American Nights

Hey Driver

Burn, Burn, Burn

Quittin Time

Encore:

Revival