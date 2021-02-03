7 Things Eagles Fans Would Be Doing This Week to Prepare for Super Bowl if Eagles Were Playing

Do you remember Super Bowl LII? Eagles vs. Patriots, Philly vs. New England, Foles vs. Brady, and the final score 41-33. Although life looks a lot different right now amid a global pandemic, one thing has definitely not changed, the loyalty and love Pennsylvanians have for the Philadelphia Eagles. Even though the Eagles aren’t playing the Super Bowl this Sunday, let’s take a minute to imagine what we would be doing if they were. Here are 7 things Philadelphians would be doing to prepare for the Super Bowl if the Eagles were playing.