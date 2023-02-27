7 Things I Learned Seeing the Movie Cocaine Bear

I went to see a movie Saturday afternoon. It was weird, strange, and funny all rolled into one.

From the first time I saw the trailer for "Cocaine Bear", I said to myself, "I've got to see this movie!"

"Cocaine Bear" was funny, grotesque, and gory, and actually had a funny story. It's based on a real-life event where cocaine was dropped out of a plane - and some of it was found by a bear, who consumed it. The actual Cocaine Bear is stuffed and, according to Wikipedia, can be seen in Lexington, Kentucky.

The film has some recognizable names, including Keri Russell and Ray Liotta. It actually was one of Liotta's final acting gigs before his passing last year. (SPOILER ALERT: In real life, he was not killed by the Cocaine Bear.)

The film is sort of "Friday the 13th" meets "Spaceballs" meets "Bambi." It's weird, it's very hard to watch at times, but....it's, well, fun!

Here are 7 things I learned from watching "Cocaine Bear":

1. Not as many people have been as enthusiastic about seeing the movie as I was.

It was tough to convince my wife to see the movie, but I promised her an unlimited supply of candy that only set me back $78.

We went to the Saturday 5:15 pm showing. Apparently, a lot of other people were eating dinner or something at the time, because the movie theater had more empty seats than occupied ones.

2. Gory can be funny.

There's a lot of gore in this movie. Some of the gore is man-caused, but a lot of it is angry-bear-caused. While people are being hurt or killed, sometimes I had to look away, but it was still kind of funny.

3. Don't drop cocaine out of a plane.

Bad things happen.

4. Don't give firearms to park rangers.

Nothing good comes from it.

5. Don't provide bears with cocaine.

Nothing good comes from it.

6. Don't give 10-year-old kids cocaine.

While there could have been some sort of serious message about drugs here, there really wasn't. It was 1985. We live and learn, I guess.

7. Don't persuade people to go to the movies with you by plying them with candy.

It will cost you $78.

Hey, look, I enjoyed the movie. It's not going to win any awards. It was funny and stupid - and sometimes funny and stupid is good.

If anyone needs me, I'll just be sitting here wondering if there will ever be a "Cocaine Bear 2".

