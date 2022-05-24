I cannot believe I didn't know about this sooner, but I am excited to tell you that the 'Golden Girls' are hitting the silver screen in Philly really soon!

So apparently, a very select number of movie theaters across the country will be showing a special collection of episodes from the 'Golden Girls' on June 7 and June 14.

The movie event, which is called 'Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls,' will feature some of the favorite episodes from the series.

Which episodes will be shown during the 2-hour broadcast? We've got a list below. Keeps scrolling.

But, first, for where this special event will be available in our area, it looks like the episodes will be shown at Cinemark in University City Philadelphia, and inside the movie theater at the Moorestown Mall in Moorestown, NJ.

By the way: the Cinemark University City Penn 6 is located at 4012 Walnut Street in Philadelphia, PA. Meanwhile, the Regal Moorestown Mall 12 is located at 400 Route 38 in Moorestown, NJ. For tickets and more info for this special event, you can click here.

Though, I have to admit, the prices for these tickets aren't nearly as bad as I thought they would be. It looks like it will cost about $13 a seat to get in for the evening. It's RARE that we can say a movie was cheaper than we were expecting.

Now for the good part... The episodes that will be featured in the broadcast include The Competition, It's a Miserable Life, The Sisters, Scared Straight, Sisters of the Bride, and the Case of the Libertine Bell.

Plus, I am BEYOND excited that they'll be showing Scared Straight in theaters... during Pride Month! There's no better way to mark pride month than with one of the FIRST moments in LGBTQ television history as Blanche struggles to accept her brother Clayton coming out:

I wish I knew about this sooner, but I am going to try to drag my friends to the movies for one of these shows.