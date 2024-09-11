It's that time of year when you start looking for that perfect scary movie to have a fun Halloween movie night.

New Jersey really comes alive in October, offering plenty of spooky activities that set the mood for Halloween lovers everywhere.

Even if you are not the biggest scary movie fan, you will try to make time for a Halloween movie night.

I am personally one of those people who can watch Halloween movies any time of year, but I totally understand that that’s an unpopular opinion.

There’s just something about the fall season in New Jersey that makes it so amazing.

The crisp autumn air, the changing leaves, and pumpkin spice on just about every food ever. It makes you want to embrace the spooky spirit.

Beyond movies, New Jersey offers so much more to get you in the Halloween mood.

Pumpkin picking at local farms like Johnson's Corner or Alstede Farms, haunted hayrides, and corn mazes are perfect family-friendly ways to celebrate.

Also, don’t forget to explore the natural beauty of New Jersey’s fall foliage while you’re out enjoying all the Halloween fun!

Now, did you know that there are plenty of scary movies that were either filmed or set in New Jersey?

From the classic "Friday the 13th," filmed at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco in Blairstown, to indie horror gems, our state has played host to some truly iconic horror scenes.

If you’re in the mood for something extra spine-chilling, you can even visit some of these filming locations.

Here are just a few iconic horror/Halloween movies that have major ties to New Jersey.

