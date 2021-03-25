8 Pets that are Illegal to Have in New Jersey
To all the pet lovers out there…New Jersey has banned eight species from being kept as pets in the Garden State.
While some people think it’s “cool” to keep a wild animal as a pet, it isn’t good for the pet or its owner. Most wild animals have specific needs that can’t be met when they are living as captives in a human home. Many animals need social interaction with other animals of their species, adequate space to move around in, and mental stimulation. The stress of living in a human home can cause the animals to lash out and hurt somebody. Sadly, those animals are often euthanized even though their behavior is normal for a wild animal.
So, stick to adopting kittens and puppies’ people!
