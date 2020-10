I love the crisp fall air, I love when the leaves change colors, and I love Halloween. It's such a refreshing time of year for me. Although, I love Halloween, I am not into scary movies at all. I am actually scared of my own shadow and I am very jumpy person. So, Halloween is this Saturday and if you're feeling in the mood to watch some movies, like I am, but you're not into horror, I've got suggestions for you.