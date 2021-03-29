90% of Adults Will Be Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine Within Three Weeks, Biden Says

Almost all Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine within the next three weeks. President Joe Biden is expected to make the announcement Monday afternoon, officials are telling multiple media outlets (including CNN & Bloomberg News).

The announcement is expected to say that 90% of all Americans will be eligible to receive the vaccine by April 19.

Get our free mobile app

In fact, Bloomberg is reporting that the number of pharmacies offering the vaccine will significantly increase by nearly double as well. This means that "nearly all U.S. adults will be able to get a shot within 5 miles of their homes," Bloomberg reports.

This comes as the CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is pleading with Americans to not let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19.

She warned on Monday of a potential “fourth wave” of the virus. She's speaking of a “recurring feeling ... of impending doom.”

During a White House briefing, Walensky grew emotional as she reflected on her experience treating COVID-19 patients who are alone at the end of their lives. Walensky spoke hours before President Joe Biden was to address the nation on the vaccination effort.

She spoke of hope but added, "Right now, I’m scared.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.