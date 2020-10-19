A Bachelorette Couple With Ties to Princeton Has Split Up

The seventh season of The Bachelorette ended with star Ashley Hebert accepting contestant JP Rosenbaum’s marriage proposal.

The couple wed on December 12, 2012 (in a ceremony that was televised on ABC) and according to Glamour.com, they ended up living in Princeton, NJ. Rosenbaum worked in New York and Hebert worked in Philly, so Mercer County was the perfect spot for them.

Celebritybabyscoop.com reported that the couple moved to Miami in 2014 and in 2018, people.com featured pictures of the couple renewing their vows in a ceremony in Aruba.

Then, just last week, Hebert announced on Instagram that the couple has split after 8 years of marriage.

In the post, Hebert said, “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways.”

In his own post on Instagram, Rosenbaum commented, “While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while.”

Rosenbaum went on to say, "I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage."

According to etonline.com, the couple have 2 children --- a 6-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.