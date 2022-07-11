A Festival Happening At This Hopewell, NJ Farm Is Super Unique To The Area

The Rainbow Moon festival is happening again this year in Hopewell, NJ and Glenmoore Farm wants you to be there!

They posted all over Facebook, Instagram, and their website about the super exciting events that make up their annual Rainbow Moon festival.

It says on the website there are activities for just about everyone with an extensive list of activities like watching dancers, artists, musicians, arts and crafts, wellness activities, and even trying out the food vendors.

This festival really has it all with a shopping village, all different types of art debuting at artists alley, and 4 different staging areas that will be full of live, local talents for everyone to listen to.

There are all shops that will include places to find some yoga attire, jewelry, clothing, incense, art and so much more.

Something really cool that they’re offering at this festival is their selfie station that will be just outside their big red barn.

Basically, you go to the selfie station, post a selfie, and then you’re eligible to win a bunch of different prizes after the fest is over.

It says online that if you post your picture on social media, you can be one of 30 people who attended the event and entered to win a prize.

If you’re looking to check out the Rainbow Moon Festival that’s happening at Glenmoore Farm in Hopewell, NJ, tickets are available online here.

It’s happening this Saturday, July 16, starting at 10 am. Glenmoore Farm is located at 105 Pennington - Hopewell Rd., Hopewell, NJ, 08525.

