A Look Inside RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice’s New NJ House with Boyfriend

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has taken the leap with her new beau. The 48-year-old reality star just bought a new home with boyfriend of three months, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Just three doors down from the house she shared with ex-husband Joe Giudice, Teresa says the $3.3 million “Clarence Manor” is a “business investment” according to New York Post.

Joanna Parker-lentz. Compass New Jersey Realtors

New York Post reports that the seven-bedroom house was built in 2006 and modeled after the Thomas Kinkaid painting “Beyond Summer Gate”. The massive kitchen has nine Tiffany glass light fixtures, stunning granite countertops, and top-of-the-line appliances according to the New York Post. The home also has an 11-seat home theater, a recreation room with a pool table, and a heated saltwater pool with a 60-foot underground slide.

Giudice will be the property manager even though Ruelas was the one who funded the multi-million dollar purchase. Ruelas, the co-founder of Digital Media Solutions, started dating the reality star in November, just a few months after Teresa’s divorce was finalized. Teresa said in an Instagram post from December that Ruelas was “the best thing that came out of 2020”

The eleventh season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will air on Wednesday, February 17, and will follow Giudice as she attempts to sell her house and begins to create a new life for herself and her four daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.