NJ’s Teresa Giudice Stars In A New Christmas Movie

All of the Bravo fans have to switch to VH1 tomorrow night!

Normally by now all of the iconic Christmas movies have already been aired and watched multiple times, but a new one is about to hit out TV screens tomorrow starring New Jersey royalty!

Teresa Guidice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be starring in a new movie that premieres tomorrow on VH1.

This is so exciting! I’m such a sucker for reality TV and I get s o invested. It makes me think I know the stars personally, so when I see my favorites go off and do side projects like this I get excited! Especially, when they’re from Jersey.

The movie is called Fughddabout Christmas and there are a ton of pictures of her on the red carpet for the movie (looking stunning!).

Teresa posted on Instagram giving a little bit of insight into the plot and she said “When an Italian American superstar realizes her family is fed up with her workaholic ways, she gets help from her celebrity friends, Santa and magical elves to give them the best Christmas ever.”

This seems a bit close to home, so I’m curious to see how the movie plays out.

Apparently, there will be cameos from some familiar faces throughout the movie like Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino, Mob Wives alum Renee Graziano, Wild ‘n Out’s Justina Valentine, Nick Cannon, Perez Hilton, Sway, Fetty Wap, and more according to bravotv.com. Fugheddabout Christmas airs tomorrow (December 21) on VH1!

Christmas Tree Farms in Mercer County, NJ There are plenty of tree farms to buy your tree from this season right in Mercer County!