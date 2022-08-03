My invite must have gotten lost in the mail.

Word on the street is, that Teresa Giudice's big wedding is coming up soon, and like most brides, she celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a shower. What's even more exciting, is that the bride-to-be had her shower in Asbury Park!

The New Jersey Housewife and her close friends and family got together at Brando's Citi Cucina on Main Street. One look at the menu, and I totally understand why (I am a sucker for a good rigatoni vodka).

Some familiar faces showed up to shower Teresa ahead of her special day. Cast members Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Aydin, and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga were there. Rumored new cast member Danielle Cabralo also made the guest list.

An out-of-town housewife even made an appearance. Ashley Darby, a Real Housewife of Potomac, showed her love for Teresa.

Noticeably missing from the pictures I've seen is Teresa's best friend and former fellow housewife, Dina Manzo. Dina will not be attending her wedding.

Teresa had a lovely cake and pastries at her party. I'm going to assume no sprinkle cookies were served (anyone whos a fan of the show knows that she threw her sister-in-law Melissa's sprinkle cookies in the garbage.)

There was also a pastel rose wall with a white couch and pink balloons for the perfect photo-op.

Teresa will say "I do" to her fiance Louie Ruelas any day now. The two's love story actually started in Ocean County on Bay Ave in Lavalette. We love a happy ending!

No word if the shower will be on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but rumor has it her wedding will be getting a spin-off.

Can't wait!

